The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $4.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SHCR opened at $2.62 on Friday. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

