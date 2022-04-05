The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

KHC stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.