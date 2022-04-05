The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) PT Raised to GBX 437 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 349.80 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.88 ($4.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock has a market cap of £112.08 million and a P/E ratio of 22.86.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

