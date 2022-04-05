The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) PT Raised to GBX 437 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 349.80 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.88 ($4.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock has a market cap of £112.08 million and a P/E ratio of 22.86.
About The Property Franchise Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.