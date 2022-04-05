The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Trimmed by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 78,972 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 26.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. 33,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,701. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.