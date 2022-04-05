The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,264 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($16.58).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($16.00) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,804.93).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.
The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
