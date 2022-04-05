Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on THR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

