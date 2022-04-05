TheStreet Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,241,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

