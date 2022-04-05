Thisoption Trading 57.8% Lower This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $215,115.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 57.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

