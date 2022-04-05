Thomas Spain Sells 95,217 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAFGet Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £55,225.86 ($72,427.36).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £5,815.66 ($7,627.10).

Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 61.49 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.38. The stock has a market cap of £101.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

Staffline Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.