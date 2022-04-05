Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $161,577.00

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $15,225.94 and $161,577.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00270540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

