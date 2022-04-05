ThreeFold Achieves Market Cap of $6.37 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.37 million and $30,630.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00254823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00200726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00035963 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.06 or 0.07486591 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

