Tiger King Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.26 or 0.07517386 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.80 or 0.99867953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

