TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Achieves $456,990.12

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $456,990.12 and approximately $2.23 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 116.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

