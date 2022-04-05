Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOL. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.
TOL opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.