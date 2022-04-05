TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $178.86

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $178.86 and last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 2079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.62.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.10.

Get TopBuild alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.