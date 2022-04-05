TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $178.86

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $178.86 and last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 2079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.62.
BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
