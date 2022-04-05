Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,483,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

