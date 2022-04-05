Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $37,000 Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 945.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Skillz were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 196,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 190.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

SKLZ stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

