Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Livent by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

