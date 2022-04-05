Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 25 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,790,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PANW stock opened at $628.10 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $547.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.27.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
