Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

