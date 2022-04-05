TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will report sales of $47.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $198.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRDY opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $807.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of -0.29.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

