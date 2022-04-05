Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,697 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE:TPH opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.