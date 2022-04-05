TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $12,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $10,918.75.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $10,675.00.

TNET stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.12. 311,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,716,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

