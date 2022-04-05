Trollcoin Market Cap Reaches $276,410.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $276,410.00 and $602.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,561.40 or 0.99857714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00028881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

