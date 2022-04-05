Truist Financial Comments on Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $329,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

