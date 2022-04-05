Truist Financial Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $35.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
