Truist Financial Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $35.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

