Truist Financial Weighs in on Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,497,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.