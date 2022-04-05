U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.01 Million

Brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) will post $130.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.61 million and the highest is $132.33 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $555.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $582.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.22 million to $584.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of USPH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

