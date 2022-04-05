Ubex One Day Trading Volume Hits $281,175.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Ubex has a market cap of $770,410.93 and $281,175.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011680 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00242990 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.