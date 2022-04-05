UBS Group Boosts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €177.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €173.00 ($190.11) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

