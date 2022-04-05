UBS Group Reiterates CHF 35 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 35 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

