UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.75

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.75 and last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

UCBJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

