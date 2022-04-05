UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report $353.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.90 million to $357.50 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

