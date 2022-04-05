UGAS (UGAS) 1-Day Volume Tops $129,301.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $357,753.33 and approximately $129,301.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00107430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

