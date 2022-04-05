Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UA. B. Riley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE UA opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 151.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

