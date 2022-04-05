UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $17.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

UNCRY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

UniCredit stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 214,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

