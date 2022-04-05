Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.21.

UNPRF opened at $26.08 on Monday. Uniper has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

