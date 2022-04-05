United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $16,406,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 549,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,180,956. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

