United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,100 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 451,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

