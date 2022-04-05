United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,994 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

