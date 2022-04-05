United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.