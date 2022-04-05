Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $9,032,463.87 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. 9,942,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,689. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of -0.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.85.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.25.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

