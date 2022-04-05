Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $9,032,463.87 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. 9,942,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,689. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of -0.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.25.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
