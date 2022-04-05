Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 9.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.65 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 264,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,158,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.85. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of -0.74.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,541 shares of company stock worth $19,902,475. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

