Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 9.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.65 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 264,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,158,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.85. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of -0.74.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,541 shares of company stock worth $19,902,475. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
