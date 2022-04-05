Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.57. 503,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.