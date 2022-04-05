USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) PT Lowered to $25.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

