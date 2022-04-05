USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) PT Lowered to $25.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
NASDAQ USAK opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
