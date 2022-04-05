Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

