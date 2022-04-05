Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 21,219 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 95.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,146,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,458,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

