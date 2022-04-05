Van ECK Associates Corp Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

