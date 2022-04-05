Van ECK Associates Corp Has $802,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Black Hills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,048,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

