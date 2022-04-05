Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $423.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $350.99 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

